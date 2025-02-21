NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $138.74 and last traded at $139.12. 59,422,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 260,439,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.21.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.