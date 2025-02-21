NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.07% of NVR worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,248.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,989.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,778.62. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7,073.38 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 512.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,356.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

