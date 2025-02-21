O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $138.16 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

