O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the period. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $612,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,481,540.32. This trade represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,838 shares of company stock worth $4,617,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

