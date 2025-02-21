O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Brinker International comprises approximately 0.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. This represents a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $153.78 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

