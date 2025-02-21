OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4213 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

OGE Energy stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

