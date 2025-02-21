OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.210-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.21-$2.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

