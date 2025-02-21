Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%.

Oil States International stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 988,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,665. The company has a market cap of $310.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

