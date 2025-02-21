OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) & CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Head-To-Head Contrast

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) and OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CG Oncology and OKYO Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CG Oncology -10,642.98% -18.97% -15.36% OKYO Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CG Oncology and OKYO Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CG Oncology $200,000.00 10,729.24 -$48.61 million N/A N/A OKYO Pharma N/A N/A -$16.83 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OKYO Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CG Oncology.

26.6% of CG Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of OKYO Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CG Oncology and OKYO Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CG Oncology 0 0 8 1 3.11 OKYO Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

CG Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $65.14, indicating a potential upside of 130.84%. OKYO Pharma has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 542.20%. Given OKYO Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OKYO Pharma is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Summary

OKYO Pharma beats CG Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic chronic pain. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

