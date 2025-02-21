One Day In July LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $30,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,791,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,669,000 after buying an additional 201,737 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 203,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 693,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.84. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $169.96 and a 52-week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.