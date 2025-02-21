One Day In July LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Day In July LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $613.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $529.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $601.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

