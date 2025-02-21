One Day In July LLC Has $23.58 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $178.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

