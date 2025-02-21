One Day In July LLC Has $236,000 Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $291,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $120.56 and a one year high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

