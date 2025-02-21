One Day In July LLC Has $24.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

One Day In July LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.90% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

