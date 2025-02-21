One Day In July LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,112,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,502,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average of $173.59. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $151.76 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

