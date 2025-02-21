One Day In July LLC Purchases 15,080 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $87.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.