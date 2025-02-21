One Day In July LLC Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4,676.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $264.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.26. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

