ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34, Zacks reports. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. ONE Gas updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.200-4.320 EPS.
ONE Gas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $72.54 on Friday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.
ONE Gas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 67.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
