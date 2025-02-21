OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,306 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.50% of OneMain worth $31,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in OneMain by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,935,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.3% in the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,502,000 after buying an additional 113,018 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 827,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,149,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

