Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.05 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.35). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 million, a P/E ratio of 414.29 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80.

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 7.39 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orchard Funding Group had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orchard Funding Group plc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

