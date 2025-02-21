O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $35,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,312.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,253.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,200.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

