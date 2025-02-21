Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 243,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $80,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,738.16. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $3,711,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,458,647.92. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900,238 shares of company stock worth $26,680,195 in the last 90 days. 28.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

