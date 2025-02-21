Outfitter Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day moving average of $120.83. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

