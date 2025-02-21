Outfitter Financial LLC Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,585,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,935,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,818 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 32.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,302,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 319,907 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.95 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 155.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

