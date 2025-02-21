Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 50 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 4,676.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $264.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.26. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

