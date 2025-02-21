Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PVLA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Palvella Therapeutics

NASDAQ PVLA opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Palvella Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16.

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,076.03. The trade was a 2.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,574,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

