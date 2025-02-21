Pamt (PAMT) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pamt to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pamt and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1807 1621 39 2.37

Pamt currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.68%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Pamt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pamt is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Pamt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pamt and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -9.29 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 22.04

Pamt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pamt peers beat Pamt on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

