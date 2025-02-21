Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Zacks reports. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. 286,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,809. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.