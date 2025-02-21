Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Welltower stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $152.81.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

