Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 23,048.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 149,812 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,991,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 147.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 101.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $122.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.76. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

