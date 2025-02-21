Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Relx accounts for 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Relx by 1,290.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Relx by 119.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Trading Down 0.2 %

Relx stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

