Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $856,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

EMR opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

