Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 1.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 7.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.06. ORIX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

