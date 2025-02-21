Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

