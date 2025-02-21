Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Paychex by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4,234.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $114.72 and a one year high of $151.72.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.23.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

