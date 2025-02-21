PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ardent Capital Management Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.1% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

