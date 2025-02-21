Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD opened at $17.24 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.