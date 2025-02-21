Peoples Bank OH Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

