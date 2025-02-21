Peoples Bank OH Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $302.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.45 and a 200 day moving average of $293.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,368,814. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

