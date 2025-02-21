Peoples Bank OH Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 188,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $335.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

