PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

