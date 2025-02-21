Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
PBT opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $528.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $14.58.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
