Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PBT opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $528.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 114,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 138,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

