Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is WP Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 563.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,360 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 4.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $146,481,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

