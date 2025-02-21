Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 82337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $930.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145,359 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

