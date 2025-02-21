Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Sells $344,995.20 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) SVP David Linetsky sold 11,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $344,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,135 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,609.50. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, David Linetsky sold 300 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $8,856.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, David Linetsky sold 720 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $21,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $14,840.00.

On Monday, January 27th, David Linetsky sold 11,685 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $321,103.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Linetsky sold 24 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $609.12.

On Monday, December 16th, David Linetsky sold 35 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $870.80.

On Wednesday, December 11th, David Linetsky sold 11,853 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $294,547.05.

Phreesia Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.33 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Phreesia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Phreesia

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.