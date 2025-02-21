Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

