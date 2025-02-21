Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

