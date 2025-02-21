Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.8% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,814 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $302.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.51. The stock has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

