Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

