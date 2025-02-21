Physicians Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $268.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.38. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $238.21 and a 52 week high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

